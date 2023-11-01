John Mellencamp extends tour to include 2024 stop at Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana-grown rocker John Mellencamp is extending his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” tour to include a stop at Ball State University in 2024.

Mellencamp will bring his “Live and In Person 2024” tour to Ball State’s Emens Auditorium on Friday, March 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets range from $49.50 to $149.50 and can be purchased online, at the Emens Auditorium box office, and by phone.

Fans will want to act fast because the Muncie show is the tour’s only stop in Indiana.

Mellencamp’s 2023 tour included several stops in Indiana and a performance during Farm Aid 2023 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The 72-year-old Seymour native released his first album, “The Chestnut Street Incident,” in 1976. Over the years, he has amassed 22 Top 40 hits in the U.S., including “I Need a Lover,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Jack & Diane.”

His 25th album, “Orpheus Descending,” was released earlier this year. No stranger to political issues, Mellencamp uses the album’s first track, “Hey God,” as a message about gun violence.

Mellencamp was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.