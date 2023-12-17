Johnson County deputy injured in head-on collision with other vehicle

SMITH VALLEY, Ind. (WISH) — A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver were hospitalized after being involved in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

Both were said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said in a release that a sheriff’s deputy was responding to a domestic dispute around 2:48 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say that the deputy was driving north on Morgantown Road just south of Old Smith Valley Road when they crashed head-on into a vehicle driving south.

Police say they believe the other was left of the center lane at the time of the crash.

The deputy and driver were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

Officers are working to gather more information on if alcohol was a factor in the crash.