Juneteenth celebrations kick off at Madam Walker Legacy Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Juneteenth celebrations kick off at noon at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

The center, also, celebrates its 95th anniversary.

The Walker Theater opened eight years after Madam Walker’s death. Walker was denied access to another theater without having to pay a black tax.

The center is meant to provide a safe entertainment space for black Hoosiers.

It is the last remaining black owned building from the historic Indiana Avenue Heyday.

Over the weekend, the celebration will have a series of community block parties and a Father’s Day brunch.

“It is very important not just for black history but for history Indiana history as a whole. That we A – know what we had here. And that we do whatever we can to preserve it,” said Kristian Strickland, the president of the Walker Legacy Center.

Items prohibited from the celebrations are bags, coolers, food, pets, alcohol and tobacco.

Indiana Avenue will be blocked off from MLK Jr. St. to N Blackford St. in front of the Madam Walker Legacy Center.