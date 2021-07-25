Local

Limited time exhibit sheds lights on opioid crisis at Indiana State Museum

by: Aleah Hordges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Visitors don’t have much longer to view The Indiana State Museum’s long-running exhibit, “FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside Our Opioid Crisis.”

It will close Aug. 1 and move to Minnetrista in Muncie, where it will open on Aug. 27.

Part of the exhibit is a short original play called “Love Over Dose” created by by React by Young Actors Theatre. The theater group tells the story of teenage overdose and its impact on friends, family and community.

The 10-minute performances are included in the price of museum general admission.

Visitors will be trained on how to use Naloxone and learn where it can be obtained. There will be an open discussion on the opioid crisis and visitors can receive a nasal kit to take home from noon-2 p.m. July 31.

The training is free and no registration is required. Visitors who want to see “FIX” can get into the museum for free by giving the code FIX2021 at the ticket window.

