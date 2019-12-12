Make-A-Wish kid becomes CEO of his own motorsports nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wish comes true Thursday for a young man from Indiana with a passion for motorsports.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced Preston, 19, has received his wish of becoming the CEO of his own nonprofit: The Off-road Motorsports Youth Foundation (OMYF). He’ll present his new nonprofit to industry professionals from a booth at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show today at the Indiana Convention Center.

Preston is from Oakland City in Gibson County and is battling leukemia. Make-A-Wish leaders say Preston has always wanted to become the CEO of his own nonprofit in honor of his mother who recently passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

He has a passion for motorsports, especially off-road racing in cars, trucks and motorcycles. With OMYF, he plans to offer youth hands-on learning experiences with off-road motorsports.

Evansville-based marketing agency Extend Group is helping make Preston’s dream a reality, according to Make-A-Wish.

“Preston’s story inspired us,” said Extend Group Founder and CEO Shawn Collins in a press release. “His passion for motorsports connects us and combined with his desire to give back to the youth of our community through his foundation; it’s supercharged us.”

Make-A-Wish leaders says there are still nearly 500 childhood disease fighters in Indiana awaiting their wish. Recently, News 8 has featured wishes granted including a video game room, an inclusive swing at a public park, and a VIP trip to an Indy Eleven soccer game. The group believes a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey, adding that research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight an illness.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at their website.

The Performance Racing Industry Trade Show is for professional trade members only. Those wishing to meet Preston can find him in the exhibit hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Thursday.