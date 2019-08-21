Man found dead in vehicle deemed homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found inside a vehicle on the near southwest side is being treated as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1300 block of West Ray Street, near Interstate 70 and Harding Street, around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person down in an alley.

They arrived to find a man inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD.

Police treated the incident as a death investigation until Marion County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and determined the man had trauma to his body, deeming the death a homicide.

No additional information about the identity of the man or the circumstances of his death were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.