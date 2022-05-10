Local

Marion County businesses raise compensation for employees through Good Wages Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local businesses have bumped up hourly wages for employees through an initiative with Employ Indy.

It’s a part of the Good Wages Initiative.

Jamey Applegate, the director of Good Wages, said the goal to get workers to be compensated for at least $18 an hour and for their employ to provide healthcare coverage.

Twenty-six businesses in Marion County participated, including The National Bank of Indianapolis.

Applegate said the federal minimum wage – which is $7.25 – is not enough money to sustain people living in the county.

“The research we’ve done shows that $18 an hour is, essentially, a community wage in which most people, in most circumstances, earning $18 an hour in a full-time role, will be able to meet their needs and also have access to things like economic mobility and career opportunities,” explained Applegate.

The chief market development officer at The National Bank of Indianapolis, Ann Merkel, said employees will be better engaged in their daily jobs if they’re paid more.

“We want to support programs and initiatives, like the Good Wage initiative, that helps to strengthen our community,” said Merkel. “We realize that as an organization we’re not going to be successful unless the people in the communities that we serve are also successful.”

To signup with Good Wages click here.