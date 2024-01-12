Marion County in the top 20 nationwide for teen overdose deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County is the 19th worst county in the country for teen overdose deaths with a rate four times the national average, according to a new study.

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine cites fentanyl as a leading cause of these deaths.

Marion County has 21 deaths per 100,000 young people, while the national average is 5.2 deaths.

“There has been a significant increase in overdoses, both among adolescents, as well as on the adult side,” said Dr. Ally Dir, an IU Health clinical psychologist specializing in drug addiction treatment.

Teen drug use is down on the whole. In 2002, over 20% of high school seniors reported using a drug that was not marijuana, that number was down to 8% in 2022.

Despite this, deaths are up and experts said that is in large part due to fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills teens are reportedly using. Fentanyl is involved in at least 75% of teen overdose deaths.

“In addition to fentanyl being cut into other opioids, it’s also being cut into other drugs like cocaine,” said Dir.

Dir said she has seen an increase in youth coming in for addiction treatment, many of whom have already survived an overdose. She says parents need to be proactive.

“I think on the side of both parents and educators is having open conversations with teens about the dangers of drug use, as well as providing space for them to share their own concerns, experiences about both substance use and mental health,” said Dir.

Dr. Dir said it is important to look for potential signs of drug use. These can include isolation, a drop in grades, and a lack of interest in school or activities.

She also advocates for preparedness should you encounter an overdose.

“While we do not want teens to use these substances, we should also still prepare for the case that they are using,” Dir said. “So, using naloxone or Narcan, having that on hand.”

More importantly, Dir said addiction needs to be treated as a disease, not something shameful, so any person needing help can get it.

Those seeking help can call the SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Locally in Marion County, a variety of resources can be found on the Indiana state website.