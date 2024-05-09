Marion County residents can get free annual passes for Indiana Pacers Bikeshare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a new way to zip around Indianapolis as the Indiana Pacers Bikeshare program received an electric jolt with its new fleet.

More than 300 e-bikes are now available for people to use downtown. Thanks to a new initiative, residents of Marion County can register for a free annual Pacers Bikeshare pass.

Kären Haley, executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, said Thursday, “Many cities in the country, including Indianapolis, have had reduced fare or special pricing for certain groups of people or for certain free for certain periods of time, but nowhere else in the country are residents allowed, available, encouraged to have a free annual pass for their city’s bike-share program.”

The pass will provide unlimited 30-minute rides for a year.

Officials remind riders that bike shares are like a library: Enjoy the ride, but check the bicycle back in so the next person can have fun as well.

Annual passes will still be available for people who live outside of Marion County.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.