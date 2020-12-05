Martin University, Ivy Tech announce partnership to help students, employers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University and Ivy Tech Community College on Friday announced they are teaming up to help students and Indiana employers.

The partnership will combine aspects of both schools’ workforce development programs. That will allow them to place students in highly paid, in-demand careers.

Both schools also say they hope to make positive progress in improving diversity in education.

IT will be a big focus of the partnership.

Ivy Tech cybersecurity students will get guaranteed admission into the Martin University cybersecurity entrepreneurship program.

“We believe it will be a great opportunity for ivy tech students who transfer to martin university, and all students who graduate from martin university, to walk across the stage with a degree, a job offer or ability to start a business, and maybe even the keys to their own home,” said Dr. Sean Huddleston, president of Martin University.

Ivy tech faculty, staff and students will also get access to Martin University’s new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion.