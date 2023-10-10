Mayor Hogsett, city leaders announce awardees of Opioid Settlement Community Grant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday, along with the Office of Public Health and Safety and the Marion County Coroner’s Office, announced 17 awardees for the Opioid Settlement Community Grant.

Through the grant, $800,000 will be distributed to organizations across Marion County to assist in drug-related treatment, prevention, recovery, harm reduction, youth and community education, and efforts to reduce barriers to access services in the county.

Hogsett said in a release, “Drug overdoses – often as a result of opioids – have been the number-one killer in Indianapolis for three years in a row. By dramatically increasing access to the services that can save and repair lives, we can climb out of this epidemic while also shoring up our resources for mental health and substance use disorder in the future.”

According to the release, the partnership will work to decrease substance use-related stigma in Marion County, develop youth and family prevention strategies, strengthen underrepresented areas, and promote wellness in communities impacted by the overdose crisis.

Alfie McGinty, the deputy chief coroner for Marion County, said in the release, “We take great pleasure in extending financial support to all applicants who have dedicated their time and effort towards furthering harm reduction, treatment, recovery, and prevention services across Marion County. We acknowledge and appreciate their unwavering commitment to a noble cause and hope that our contribution will serve them well in their pursuit of their objectives.”

The grant will run until Aug. 31. The organizations receiving funding are listed below.