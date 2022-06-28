Local

Missing 86-year-old man from Crawfordsville found

UPDATE: Arthur Ash, 86, was found and is receiving a wellness check, the city of Crawfordsville said Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Crawfordsville Police Department said Tuesday it’s still searching for Crawfordsville resident Arthur Ash, 86.

A Silver Alert was issued later Tuesday for Ash.

Ash’s family reported him missing Monday after being unable to locate him for 24 hours. Ash is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Police say he suffers from dementia and has mobility problems. Officers believe he left on foot from the 600 block of Englewood Drive in the Crawfordsville area.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Ash’s location to contact Detective Geoff Payne at the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762.

This story was updated with Ash’s age once it was provided in the Silver Alert.