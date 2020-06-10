Missing man’s body found in fishing pond on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The body of an 85-year-old man was found in a fishing pond Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith, dive team crews were called to the Solana Apartments located at 7721 Battery Point Way. That’s on the city’s northeast side near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and 78th Street.

Dive crews were called to the area to search for an 85-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday night. Family members of the man said he liked to fish at the pond at Solana Apartments. Family and authorities with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department located the man’s car at the complex and the dive crew members were requested.

The apartment complex was also able to retrieve surveillance video of the man fishing on the north pier of the pond.

Dive crews arrived to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and began searching the area near where the man was last seen.

The man’s body was found a short time later.

The Marion County Coroner has not yet released the identity or of the victim or the cause and manner of his death.