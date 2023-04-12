Moms Demand Action reacts to the NRA holding its convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local gun control advocates prepare for the arrival of the National Rifle Association Convention at the Indiana Convention Center.

Jennifer Frazier is a volunteer for Indiana Moms Demand Action. She has two children and pulled her youngest out of public school because they were afraid of being in a school shooting.

“The NRA values money over human life,” Frazier said.

The group doesn’t plan to protest during the convention but will hold an “In Their Shoes” event on Monument Circle Sunday, April 16.

“There will be shoes representing all the victims of gun violence in Indianapolis this year,” she said. “I support people having guns in their homes and protecting themselves and keeping them locked up and keeping them safe. The people who are responsible gun owners don’t have a lot of problems with our policies. We are not trying to infringe on anybody’s rights or freedoms, but I should have the right to be able to go to the grocery store, to the bank, to go out in public, to go out to a sporting event, and not have to fear of losing my life.”

The NRA sent this statement to News 8:

“The NRA’s annual meeting is truly the event of the year for NRA members and law-abiding gun owners. There is something for the whole family here. There’s an exhibit hall with 14 acres of all the latest guns and gear, dozens of seminars where participants can get more educated on a number of topics — from Second Amendment law, to best self-defense practices, to becoming a better sportsman or woman. Some of the nation’s leading politicians and thinkers will be speaking at a star-studded event on Friday. And there are women’s and kids events throughout. For a full idea of what’s happening, visit nraam.org

The convention will begin on April 14-April 16.