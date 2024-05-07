Search
Monday night crash on I-70 leaves leaves 1 dead

A Monday night crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis killed one person and left several others injured, Indiana State Police said. (INDOT Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday night crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis killed one person and left several others injured, Indiana State Police said.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 p.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-70 between I-465 and Shadeland Avenue.

One of the people involved in the crash, identified as 60-year-old Shawn Phillips, did not survive, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or how many people were involved. I-70 was temporarily shut down for crash investigation and cleanup but later reopened.

Indiana State Police are expected to release more information on Tuesday.

