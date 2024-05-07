Monday night crash on I-70 leaves leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Monday night crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis killed one person and left several others injured, Indiana State Police said.
Police and medics were called around 10:45 p.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-70 between I-465 and Shadeland Avenue.
One of the people involved in the crash, identified as 60-year-old Shawn Phillips, did not survive, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.
It’s not clear what led to the crash or how many people were involved. I-70 was temporarily shut down for crash investigation and cleanup but later reopened.
Indiana State Police are expected to release more information on Tuesday.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.