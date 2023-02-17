Local

Mooresville police renew search for missing 3-year-old

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville Police Department is renewing its call for help to find a missing 3-year-old.

Steven Bryan was last seen June 15 at a home on Elderberry Court in Mooresville where his biological father was supposed to visit him.

Mooresville Sgt. Brock Chipman said Thursday, “They took Steven and left. There was a custodial issue. The father of Steven wanted time with his child, and, for whatever reason, they left town.”

Investigators believe the boy is with his biological mother, 29-year-old Deborah Bryan, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Caleb Blevins.

“Caleb, Deborah’s boyfriend, is also entered in as missing in a Silver Alert because we don’t know where he’s at, and his mom keeps calling, and she would like to talk to him as well,” Chipman said.

Although police don’t believe the trio left Indiana, the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting with the investigation.

“We have exhausted all efforts to try and find them. We’ve checked cameras. We have other means that we checked and we are constantly checking. We have different devices in place,” Chipman said.

Chipman adds that the disappearance of the child did not warrant issuing an Amber Alert.

“We just have to believe that the individual is potentially in danger or could be in danger, and, right now, we have nothing that says that so we can’t list them as an Amber Alert missing child,” Chipman said.

Deborah Bryan is facing misdemeanor charges of custodial interference that could be upgraded to felony charges if she leaves the state with her son.