Nina Criscuolo welcomes healthy baby girl

(WISH) — Welcome to the world, Claire Laurel!

News 8’s Nina Criscuolo welcomed a healthy baby girl on Wednesday evening.

Her little girl was born at 5:16 p.m. and is seven pounds, five ounces and 20 inches long.

Nina and Claire are both doing well.

Andrew, Nina’s husband, and their three sons are “over the moon,” according to Nina.

All of us at WISH-TV can’t wait to meet Claire!