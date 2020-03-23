Nurses share experiences inside Indianapolis hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As more cases with the coronavirus appear in Indiana nurses are preparing to take on the pandemic at full force.
News 8 spoke to nurses who work at the top hospitals in Indianapolis and protected their identities so that they could freely speak on how they are being asked to handle the virus and what it is like inside the hospitals during a global pandemic.
News 8 assigned them pseudonyms: Jane, Sue and Laura.
One of the most frustrating parts of this process for the nurses is that not everyone is respecting the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Laura said, “It is not something that I would be risking my family for. I am not going to work everyday to come home and see you at TJ Maxx shopping. That is not fair. If I am going to work and following the rules then you should be, too.”
Nationally, a large concern for health care workers is the lack of personal protective equipment. Hospitals in Indianapolis are also seeing that shortage and nurses believe the requirements for what they need to be wearing changes based on availability.
Laura said, “They are given at their shift one gown, you know, their gloves, mask, eye shield and everything like that. While they are changing gloves and washing thoroughly between patients, we don’t know if this is a droplet. You could have particles on your gown; you are going out one room, you are coming into another one. Are you cross-contaminating.”
With no clear end in sight and no relief, nurses worry that eventually they will have to start working without the necessary protective equipment.
Laura said, “Oh, we don’t have a mask for this. Oh, we don’t have supplies for this just because of this virus. It is not fair and it is endangering everybody, not just the people who are sick; like, it’s everybody.”
Patients who come into the hospital wanting testing are putting themselves and their families at risk of contracting the virus and inundating hospital staff taking away time from patients who need to be seen unrelated to the coronavirus.
Sue said, “If you can breathe and you don’t require medical intervention to breathe, please stay home.”
Now that the state can test more people on a daily basis, more positive tests results are coming in. Jane said, “I am worried about how people are going to react about how this virus progresses.”
Nurses don’t believe they are held to the same standards when it comes to the self-isolation that they ask of their patients.
Sue said, “Had a cough, sore throat, fever. They are not giving the nurses tests. They didn’t test her, and she had to come back to work. She wasn’t allowed to quarantine.”
Laura said, “We are I think looked at like a little more closely. But for patients we are saying like, oh, you can manage this at home, it is fine just stay home. But you are telling me to come in when i have one or two of the symptoms as well.”
As we learn more about the virus itself and the situation in Indiana continues to develop, these nurses say they believe they are prepared to take on the pandemic.
Laura said, “Within the hospital we are using our resources really well. We have a game plan in place should we need to use it and we have a command center already set up. If it is coming, then we are ready for it. We have brought in extra ventilators. We have brought in extra staff.”
Indiana coronavirus timeline
- March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.
- March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Also on March 8, Noblesville Schools announced that a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.
- March 9: Two more cases are confirmed. Avon Community School Corporation had announced on March 8 that a student tested positive. That case, along with another in Noble County, was confirmed by state health officials at a press conference.
- March 10: Two more cases are confirmed as the state launches an online tracker. New cases are confirmed in Boone and Adams counties. Purdue and Indiana universities suspend classes for two weeks beyond their spring breaks. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.
- March 11: ISDH confirms four more cases in Indiana, three adults in Johnson County and an adult in Howard County. The University of Indianapolis announced it will extend its ongoing spring break through March 22. The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the men’s and women’s Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announced all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University announced all classes are suspended for the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspended all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University extended its spring break, after which it will go to virtual classes.
- March 12: ISDH reported two more cases of the coronavirus, in Marion and St. Joseph counties, for a total of 12. Taylor University canceled international and domestic spring break trips for students and faculty sponsors. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled. Indiana Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspended its season. Indy Eleven said it will reschedule four matches, including its home opener set for April 4. The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspended all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. Hancock County announced a jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Fiat Chrysler’s Kokomo plant said it was remaining open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
- March 13: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces additional actions — they included eliminating Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and lifting regulations limiting the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles — to help stop the coronavirus. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shut down and laid off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The Indiana High School Athletic Association postponed the boys basketball tournament. Franklin College said it will have no in-person classes March 16 and 17, start online classes March 18 through at least April 5 and empty residence halls of students by 5 p.m. March 15. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis said it will be closed March 14-28. The Indianapolis Public Library joined other libraries across Indiana and said it will close all facilities until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. March 14.
- March 14: ISDH reported three more cases, in LaPorte, Marion and Wells counties, for a total of 15. A total of 89 people have been tested by ISDH or the CDC, according to the state. The Indiana Gaming Commission said all licensed gaming and racing operations would close on Monday, March 16, for at least 14 days.
- March 15: ISDH says the state’s total is now at 19 while 121 have been tested. Hamilton County health officials confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19. Kroger announces it is shifting its service hours temporarily. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces all elective, non-urgent surgeries are canceled as of Tuesday.
- March 16: Five more cases are confirmed by ISDH, bringing the total to 24. The first Hoosier death is announced by Governor Eric Holcomb. Gov. Holcomb closes bars, restaurants and nightslubs to in-person patrons, while carryout and delivery services will still be allowed.
- March 17: ISDH announces the second Hoosier death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops announce the cancellation of Sunday and weekday public masses. Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the National Guard to assist as needed with the virus response. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities canceled May commencement ceremonies.
- March 18: ISDH’s total number of positive cases was raised to 39. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The 500 Festival announced Wednesday it is suspending all planned, in-person events scheduled through May 9. Simon Property Group closed all malls and retail properties until March 29.
- March 19: ISDH reports 17 new cases, raising the total to 56.Gov. Holcomb extended Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb said all K-12 public schools will be closed until May 1 and nonpublic schools also are to close. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb said the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Greenfield-Central school district said a staff member at Greenfield Intermediate School contracted COVID-19. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgraded to Level 1 status.
- March 20: ISDH reports the third Hoosier death, and 23 new cases for a total of 79. Gov. Holcomb moved the state’s primary election to June 2. Indiana University said it is postponing spring commencement ceremonies on all campuses that had been scheduled for May. Indiana University Health said it can do limited virus testing.
- March 21: ISDH reports the fourth Hoosier death, and 47 new cases for a total of 126. A total of 833 people have been tested for the virus. Indiana National Guard released a video on YouTube, detailing how they will be working in Hoosier communities after Gov. Holcomb’s activation of the guardsmen Tuesday. The guard will work with the Department of Transportation on distribution of medical supplies to hospitals throughout the state and meet with leaders in Indiana to access needs.
- March 22: Indiana’s death toll rose to 7. ISDH reports 75 more confirmed cases. Allison Transmission said it has been notified that an employee has a presumed-positive case of COVID-19.
- March 23: ISDH reports 259 cases of COVID-19, up from 201 a day earlier. Gov. Holcomb orders Hoosiers deemed non-essential to “stay at home” from March 24-April 7. Eli Lilly & Co. begins drive-thru testing for the coronavirus for health care workers with a doctor’s order. Ball State University canceled the May commencement.