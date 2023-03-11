Search
Officers, community gather to honor fallen trooper

(Photo Provided/Indiana State Police.)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police officers and community members will gather Saturday morning for the funeral service held for Master Trooper James Bailey.

Superintendent Doug. G Carter will share words of condolences, along with Rob Bell, Lesley Knafel, Rob Smith, and Marr Lazoff.

Bailey was killed after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle Friday during a pursuit on I-69 in DeKalb County.

Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Friday, County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn
  • Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St., Garrett.
  • Burial: immediately following procession Saturday, Calvary Cemetery, 600 S. Hamsher St., Garrett.

Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes.

