One dead after Shelbyville residence fire

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died in a Shelbyville residence fire Thursday night, firefighters say.

The Shelbyville Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Parker Avenue in Shelbyville just before midnight.

Fire officials say when they entered the building they found one man in cardiac arrest and he died at the scene.

Fire crews say the flames were contained 25 minutes later.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the male or the cause of the fire.