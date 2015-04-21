One person killed in crash involving moped, van

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed Tuesday morning when a van hit a moped, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

The crash happened near 42nd Street and Shadeland Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

Witnesses said the van hit moped in the southbound lanes of Shadeland Avenue and continued on. IMPD officials said the van’s driver called 911 in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue to report the crash. The van driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in a deadly crash.

There were no other passengers in the van.

It’s unclear whether the van driver will be criminally charged. IMPD will send the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

The moped driver’s name was being withheld Tuesday morning, pending notification of family.