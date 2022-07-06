Local

Operation North Star nets more than 60 arrests in Indianapolis

Members of the U.S. Marshal's Service prepare to enter a home during Operation North Star in Indianapolis in June 2022. (Provided Photo/U.S. Marshal's Service)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent operation to arrest wanted fugitives in Indianapolis led to more than 60 people being taken into custody, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said Wednesday.

Between June 1 and June 30, U.S. Marshals arrested “more than 60 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders and violent criminals” as part of Operation North Star, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said in a statement.

The operation was focused on people with arrest warrants for serious violent crimes such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault.

“Relieving our communities of violent crime is our top priority,” Dan McClain, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement. “Among the numerous arrests for violent crime, we were able to clear 14 homicide warrants.”

Operation North Star also included the cities of New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Memphis, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Over a 30-day period, U.S. Marshals arrested 1,500 people in participating cities and seized 166 guns, $53,600 in cash, and more than 72 pounds of illegal drugs.