Over a thousand without power on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large power outage impacted over 1,500 AES customers Tuesday on Indy’s northeast side.

According to a tweet from AES, 1,770 customers have reported being without power. The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time but crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in the area.

If impacted, report outages to the AES website.