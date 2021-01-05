Person dies in crash on Michigan Road at 71st Street; southbound lanes closed

A person died Jan. 5, 2021, in a crash on Michigan Road at 71st Street. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday in a crash at the intersection of 71st Street and Michigan Road, closing the southbound lanes of Michigan Road as police investigate.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday. A News 8 crew observed one car that had likely been traveling south before hitting a utility pole in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy.

Police confirmed the incident was a fatality.

At 2:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of Michigan Road were closed near the crash, and two lanes of northbound traffic were open.

No additional details about the extent of injuries or the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.