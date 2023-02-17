Local

Person dies in crash of car, semi in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Thursday afternoon in a crash of a car and a semi, Frankfort Police Department says.

The driver of the car died at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. The Clinton County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name once the family has been notified, police say.

The crash was reported about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of State Road 28 where it is a divided highway at County Road 200 West. That’s east of the Frankfort/Clinton County Municipal Airport.

No information was provided in a news release on what may have led to the crash.

The release said, “We asked the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation due to the complexity of the scene.”

No other injuries were reported.

Frankfort is about a 50-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.