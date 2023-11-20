Search
Person hit, killed on I-465 on Indy’s northeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle on I-465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Medics and Indiana State Police and were called around 5:15 a.m. to a report of a person hit on the exit ramp from westbound I-465 to Allisonville Road.

The person did not survive their injuries, according to ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine.

Police shut down the exit ramp and westbound I-465 between East 82nd Street and Allisonville Road. At 7 a.m., the exit ramp was still closed.

State police did not say who the pedestrian was or what kind of vehicle was involved in the incident.

