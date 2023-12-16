Woman killed in crash on S.R. 39 near Danville; juvenile in vehicle uninjured

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 52-year-old Mooresville woman was fatally injured following a crash on State Road 39 in Hendricks County on Saturday morning.

The woman who died has not been identified yet. A juvenile girl was also involved in the accident, and was said to be uninjured.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department officers and firefighters responded to a fatal accident in the 1400 block of South S.R. 39 around 10:15 a.m. That’s just south of Danville.

Investigators believe that the woman, along with her juvenile passenger, were driving northbound on S.R. 39 when for an unknown reason, left the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree then rolled, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The road was closed for approximately two hours during investigation and clean up, but was opened as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.