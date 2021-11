Local

Pet Pals TV: Chocolate lab rescued from backyard breeder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, traveled to Muncie to visit with Pamela Terhune — the founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary — and a chocolate lab named Bear.

Bear was rescued from a backyard breeder and is currently being cared for by Terhune.

