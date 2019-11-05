Plainfield community rallies behind 12-year-old boy battling cancer

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Jack Moon, a 12-year-old boy in Plainfield, has been in the fight of his life for the last three months. In August, he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

His mother, Amanda Bettis, remembers what it was like leading up to hearing the devastating news.

“Jack developed a large lump in his neck which we thought was just a swollen lymph node,” Bettis said. “[We] took him to the doctor, blood work came back and within a matter of hours we learned he had Burkitt’s Luekemia.”

There’s only one way Bettis can describe what it’s been like since they found out about Jack’s Diagnosis from a parent’s perspective.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said. “Lots of different emotions and it’s not anything anyone every expects to happen, but we’re getting through it.”

It’s been a tough time for them to fight every day, but the community is rallying to make sure Jack and his family know they are not fighting alone.

People have gotten behind #JackMoonStrong to support Jack while he continues his battle every single day.

The family started a Jack Moon Updates page on Facebook that now has more than 800 members keeping up with what’s going on with Jack on a daily basis and sending him messages of encouragement.

Jack even got a special note of support from NFL star defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt, who sent him an uplifting message along with an autographed jersey.

“J.J. is Jack’s favorite athlete,” Jack’s mother, Amanda Bettis, said. “His face just lit up like I’d hadn’t seen it light up when he got that message.”

Back at home, the Plainfield Police Department decided to do their part by dedicating the entire month of November to the #JackMoonStrong campaign and raising funds for the family.

“I coached at the little league here in town and through that network we found out about Jack’s diagnosis and started having a conversation about what we could do to help,” Deputy Chief, Kyle Prewitt, said.

Officers will wear the color orange to represent Jack’s cause. The color is not only Jack’s favorite but it also been designated, by the American Cancer Society as the color that symbolizes his form of cancer.

“Our officers are authorized to wear orange undershirts, we got them all orange lapel pins and we’re selling Jack Moon window clings that you’ll see on patrol cars,” Prewitt said.

Officers will be selling items all month long and they’ll partner with Jack’s Donuts in Plainfield for a big fundraiser on November 20. The donut shop intends to donate 10% of their proceeds toward helping Jack’s family.

Prewitt explained why this mission to help Jack is personal.

“You got a whole bunch of folks that not only got in this job to help people, but also have children of their own so looking at that we not only see ourselves in, not only Jack’s spot but Amanda and Steve’s spot so we want to go and do everything we canto support them,” Prewitt said.

Plainfield Police Department will be selling items all month to support Jack and his family. You can click here to find out how you can get involved in #JackMoonStrong month or you can visit this link to find a GoFundme to help the family with medical expenses.