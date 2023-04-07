Police: 2 arrested after Avon bank robbery

The Avon Police Department received a report of a robbery in progress at the PNC Banks located at Raceway and U.S. Highway 36. (Provided Photo/Avon Indiana Police Department)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Two males were arrested after police say they robbed a bank Friday morning in Avon.

At 10:30 a.m., the Avon Police Department received a report of a robbery at a PNC Bank at 10966 U.S. Highway 36. Witnesses told police that two male suspects in all-black clothing ran away from the bank after the robbery.

Police in the area found two males nearby that matched the description given by witnesses.

The two males were arrested and officers found a large amount of cash, the Avon Police Department said on Facebook.

Officers say that no one was injured during this incident.

Police did not provide the identity or age of the two males arrested.