Police officer, suspect shot at Anderson gas station

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer received minor injuries in a shootout with a person at an Anderson gas station, Anderson police report. The person also was injured.

The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Maj. Caleb McKnight told News 8. He did not say what police department the injured officer serves.

The person shot received serious injuries. McKnight did not immediately know if those injuries were life-threatening.

Both the officer and the person were taken to Anderson hospitals.

The shooting happened at the Get Go gas station as Broadway Street and West School Street. That’s on the north side of Anderson about a half-mile south of the interstation of State Road 9, Broadway Street and Scatterfield Road.

McKnight believes the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McKnight did not immediately know what led to the shooting.