Police: ‘Explosion in midair’ damages car near IMS, 3 detained for questioning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been detained after an explosion caused damage to a victim’s vehicle near Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 3700 W. 16th St. just after 9 p.m. on reports of an explosion in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in her vehicle and dirt, glass and debris in the roadway.

The victim told officers she was driving eastbound on 16th Street when she went under the overpass and witnessed an “explosion in midair directly in front of her vehicle.”

The victim’s vehicle did sustain minor damage, according to police. Lights under the overpass were also broken.

Police say no one was seriously injured in the incident but three people were detained and interviewed by detectives.

It is unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

No arrests have been made.