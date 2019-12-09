Police ID man found in Plainfield retention pond; believed to be ‘tragic accident’

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police believe a man found dead inside of a truck in a retention pond was the victim of a “tragic accident.”

The Plainfield Police Department has identified the man as 45-year-old Bryan Holder of Plainfield.

He was found dead inside of a Toyota Tundra in a retention pond near Newberry Road and Fieldstone Lane on Sunday morning.

The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the official cause and manner of death.

Police say the investigation is still active but it is believed to be a “tragic accident.”