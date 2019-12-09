Police ID man found in Plainfield retention pond; believed to be ‘tragic accident’

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Plainfield authorities found a body inside a submerged vehicle in a retention pond Sunday morning. (Provided Photo/Plainfield Fire Territory)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police believe a man found dead inside of a truck in a retention pond was the victim of a “tragic accident.”

The Plainfield Police Department has identified the man as 45-year-old Bryan Holder of Plainfield.

He was found dead inside of a Toyota Tundra in a retention pond near Newberry Road and Fieldstone Lane on Sunday morning.

The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the official cause and manner of death.

Police say the investigation is still active but it is believed to be a “tragic accident.”

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: