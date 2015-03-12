Program supports women in cancer treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new program that’s available in Indianapolis is helping female cancer patients focus on the emotional side of their fight in addition to the physical aspects.

It’s called Look Good Feel Better. Group sessions are run by facilitators – specially-trained volunteers who are also certified cosmetologists.

The two-hour sessions are part spa day, part support group, for women who can connect with others also battling cancer.

Organizers say this is more than just makeup tips. Women also get advice on how to deal with other aspects that may discourage them, such as hair loss.

The program is available at hospitals across Indianapolis.

