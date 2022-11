Local

Purdue to again require SAT, ACT scores for admissions

A view of a pedestrian entrance to Purdue University. (WISH File Photo from Video)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Students seeking to enroll at Purdue University for the fall 2024 semester will need to provide ACT and/or SAT scores.

The university had not been requiring scores to be provided since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite not requiring scores, the university said that around 75% of applicants provided test scores during the pandemic.

The university says it has no preference between SAT or ACT scores.