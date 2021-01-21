Quick-thinking teacher helps virtual student get out of house on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quick-thinking teacher is getting praise for getting two children out of a burning home.

The home is on Woodrow Avenue near West Washington Street.

According to Wayne Township Fire Department, the blaze happened during a virtual class Wednesday.

Kenneth Weaver is a physical education teacher at St. Anthony Catholic School, 349 N. Warman Ave. A 10-year-old student in a virtual classroom told Weaver he needed to go because his house was on fire.

Weaver told the boy to make sure everyone got out of the house.

Crews say Weaver called 911.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.