Remembering FedEx shooting victims two years later

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday marks two years since a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing 8 people.

On April 15, 2021, police say a former FedEx employee brought a gun to the facility and opened fire, killing eight people before taking his own life.

The victims were mothers, fathers, grandparents, daughters, sons, and spouses. Now, two years later, the community is still healing from the wounds left behind.

While some of the families are still fighting legal battles connected to the shooting, remembering the people lost was the focus on Saturday.

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Karli Smith, 19

John Steve Weisert, 74

Families and friends are still grappling with the pain of losing their loved ones.

Last year, News 8 spoke with the mother of Karli Smith, who has found moments of happiness remembering her daughter through her tears.

“Remember them. Remember how important they were. They’re not just eight people that were taken,” the mother of Karli, Karen Smith, said.

“I shouldn’t have had to see my daughter in a casket. I shouldn’t have had to tuck her in one last time,” Karen said.

Many of the victims killed in the April 2021 FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community.

This week, a group of people connected to the mass shooting sued American Tactical Inc., the maker and distributor of a high-capacity ammunition magazine used by the killer.

The complaint was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, N.Y., by attorneys for the estate of Jaswinder Singh, who died, Singh’s wife, and two other people who were hurt in the shooting.

After the tragedy, Gurinder Singh Khalsa offered his support to the many families impacted.

“It’s very unfortunate, it’s very heartbreaking, it’s very sad for our community and for the whole, for the whole nation, as well. Our community is very tightknit community. If something happens to one, anyone in our community the whole community comes for support,” Khalsa said.

At least five other people were hurt in the FedEx mass shooting. Now two years later, many of them are still grappling with the memories of that day. It is a night they won’t forget.