Remembering Southport Lt. Aaron Allan two years after shooting

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Two years ago a Southport police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Police say Lt. Aaron Allan was helping a driver after a crash before that driver opened fire.

Jason Brown is accused of shooting Lt. Allan several times. Brown remains in jail, awaiting trial.

Southport officers will celebrate the graduation of their newest recruits and honor Lt. Allan Saturday morning during a ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at 4002 E. Southport Rd. The event is open to the public.