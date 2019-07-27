Remembering Southport Lt. Aaron Allan two years after shooting

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Two years ago a Southport police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Police say Lt. Aaron Allan was helping a driver after a crash before that driver opened fire.

Jason Brown is accused of shooting Lt. Allan several times. Brown remains in jail, awaiting trial.

Southport officers will celebrate the graduation of their newest recruits and honor Lt. Allan Saturday morning during a ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at 4002 E. Southport Rd. The event is open to the public.

Join us Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am to celebrate the graduation of our newest recruit class. The graduation…

Posted by City of Southport, Indiana Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: