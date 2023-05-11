Richmond outlines warehouse fire cleanup

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — It has been one month since the large fire at the recycling facility in Richmond, causing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

The Mayor of Richmond, David Snow, outlines actions and the next steps to clean up what’s left of the materials, he said in a release Thursday.

Snow says the city’s police and street departments are working with the Environmental Protection Agency to get heavy equipment to the site to start the cleanup process.

The initial steps include:

Identification of the materials/debris on the site. EPA will conduct sampling beginning on May 15.

Development of a plan to safely remove and properly dispose of the materials/debris.

Safe removal and disposal of materials/debris.

Follow-up environmental testing at the site.

The city is also working to develop a plan to safely remove materials and promises to follow up with environmental testing.

“Although the full clean-up effort will take quite some time, we’re working diligently to get it moving,” said Mayor Snow. “The sooner we get started the sooner we’ll get it finished. We’re going to keep pushing forward every day until we can put this behind us and look ahead.”

The City of Richmond and the EPA will continue to update their web pages as new information becomes available.

