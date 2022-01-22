Local

Riley Children’s Heath employees have dance party to help relieve stress

Riley Children's Health employees have a dance party on Jan. 20, 2022. (Provided Photo/Riley Children's Health on Facebook)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Health employees got a brief reprieve from the stresses of the pandemic Thursday afternoon in the form of a dance party.

Dr. Mark Hoyer, the director of cardiac catherization and congenital interventional cardiology, decided he needed to do something to lift employees’ spirits after a Zoom call with team members Wednesday, Riley Children’s Health said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“Because of my long-term interest in cultivating an environment where people are engaged in providing expert care for our patients and are recognized for the value they add to our work, I am disheartened when our nurses begin to lose hope,” Hoyer said in the post.

He put together the playlist Thursday morning and the party took place that afternoon.

