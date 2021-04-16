Local

Shake Shack will open in Fishers next week

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The new Shake Shack in Fishers will open on Thursday.

The new Fishers District location is at 9701 E. 116th St. and it’s the first location in Indiana for the popular restaurant. The company also announced last year that an Indianapolis location was in the works.

The restaurant will open Thursday at 11 a.m. with operating hours Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are so excited to finally open our doors in Fishers District, our first location in Indiana,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack in a press release sent to News 8 Friday. “The Fishers Shack is incredible – it features our first ever Shack Track Drive Up Lane, giving guests the convenient experience of ordering ahead via our digital channels and picking up their food without having to leave their cars. We’re looking forward to seeing our guests utilize this feature and we can’t wait to serve up our classics in the greater Indianapolis community!”

The new restaurant will feature all of Shake Shack’s classic eats, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes.

According to the company, Shake Shack will donate a meal to the Fishers Youth Assistance Program for every order placed on the Plymouth Meeting Shack’s opening day in Pennsylvania. The donations continue the company’s mission to Stand for Something Good®.