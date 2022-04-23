Local

Sheridan awarded $2.1M to extend Monon Trail

A person walks along a section of the Monon Trail in central Indiana in this undated photo. (WISH Photo)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (The Reporter) — The Sheridan Town Council has announced the approval of grant funding from Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails program to extend the Monon Trail.

Town officials say the grant funding will help fully complete the highly-popular and much-used Monon Trail. Once completed, trail users will be able to travel from downtown Indianapolis to the Town of Sheridan, continuing to the western boarder of Hamilton County.

“We are pleased and excited to receive this funding from the State of Indiana,” Town Council President Si DeVaney III said. “The Monon Trail is not only an outdoor element to our quality of life – it also serves as a critical piece to our economic development. Soon trail users will be able to enjoy our Main Street and witness firsthand the renaissance of our town.”

Construction of the Monon is expected to commence in Spring 2023 and will take approximately a year to complete.

The Sheridan Town Council thanks the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Hamilton County Parks, Banning Engineering, Integrated Search Technologies and Taft Law for their role and support in this transformative project. For more information, email DeVaney at sdevaney@sheridan.in.gov.