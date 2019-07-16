Silver Alert issued for missing Danville woman

Melissa Dawn Smith, 31, was last seen July 12, 2019, and is believed to be in extreme danger or require medical assistance. (Provided Photo/ISP)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police issued a Silver Alert late Monday night for a 31-year-old woman missing from Danville.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melissa Dawn Smith, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Police describe Smith as 5-feet-2 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink tank top, a blue or purple swim top and black shorts with white flip-flops or sandals

She was believed to be driving a black 2016 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate XYL607.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melissa Dawn Smith, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or dial 911.