Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 61-year-old woman missing from Greenfield.

Patricia Hyatt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says. She was last seen at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in Greenfield, a city that’s 25 miles east of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Hyatt is described as 5-feet-6 tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark colored pants. She was driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with Illinois license plates AV75253.

Anyone with information on Hyatt should contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911..