State police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-465 in Indianapolis

Blurred police lights atop a police patrol car. Indiana State Police say a man was shot in a possible road rage incident Sunday night on I-465 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the person who shot a man in a possible road rage incident Sunday night on I-465.

State police dispatchers received a call just after 9:45 p.m. about a person being shot on the interstate near the Emerson Avenue exit in Beech Grove.

A state trooper arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The trooper applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and helped the man until medics and an ambulance arrived.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, was stable when transported to an Indy-area hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a road rage incident but have not identified a possible suspect or vehicle.

Anyone who was driving along I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis around 9:45 p.m. and may have witnessed the shooting or captured the incident on a dashboard camera was asked to contact Indiana State Police.