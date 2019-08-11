Stop by the Indiana State Fair for WISH-TV day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair is now in its second week, honoring heroes in the heartland, and celebrating Indiana arts, science and food.

Also, Sunday is WISH-TV day at the fair!

Aside from stopping by the Harvest Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet along with the WISH slot machine and other fun, here are some ideas of what you can do at the fair Sunday:

Support cancer survivors for Cancer Survivors Day and donate to Little Red Door.

Black Panther meet-and-greet

Say hello to Indiana’s county fair queens

Check out Mathew West’s concert at the free stage

Be sure to tag WISH-TV on social media in any photos you take with our team, and we may share them online or on air.