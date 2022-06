Local

Stretch of SR 244 closed in Shelby County after semi catches fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An overturned semi that caught fire as closed a portion of State Road 44 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Emergency Communications Center says the road is closed in both directions between Interstate 74 and County Road 700 East. That’s about 2.5 miles.

Officials say a semi overturned and caught fire.

One person has been hospitalized from the incident.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.