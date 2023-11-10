Tickets available for ‘Operation Alpha’ bash to benefit Hoosier veterans

Guests at HVAF's "Operation Alpha" enjoy mugs of grog during a military-inspired "Grog Bowl Ceremony." Tickets are available online for this year's event. (Photo by HVAF of Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A party with a purpose marks its 10th edition tonight in Indianapolis. “Operation Alpha” pairs spirits and smiles with fundraising for Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana.

The event is the brainchild of Travis Barnes, a disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who founded Hotel Tango Distillery.

The night promises food beer, wine, and spirits — all with a local flair. Organizers say in addition to liquors from from Hotel Tango, there will be offerings from Upland Brewing, Sun King Brewing, and The Wine Group. The event also promises custom cigars, a whiskey pull, and a military-inspired “Grog Bowl Ceremony.”

The money raised at the event benefits programs at HVAF Indiana, a nonprofit dedicated to housing, supporting, and advocating for veterans and their families.

“Operation Alpha” is far from a stuffy affair: the dress is casual and parking is free. If you’d like to attend, click here.