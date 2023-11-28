Allison Transmission, UAW reach contract agreement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Negotiators have reached a tentative new contract for union workers at Allison Transmission in Speedway.

The company says the contract, a four-year agreement, was reached last week.

An online post by UAW Local 933 confirms the deal, saying details would be released “after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

About 1,500 members of UAW Local 933 work at the plant in Speedway. They’ve been working under the terms of an expired collective bargaining agreement since Nov. 15.

The new deal still requires ratification by union membership.

Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission manufactures automatic transmissions and the eGen family of electric hybrids and fully electric e-Axles.