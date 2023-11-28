Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Allison Transmission, UAW reach contract agreement

Allison Transmission, UAW reach new contract

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Negotiators have reached a tentative new contract for union workers at Allison Transmission in Speedway.

The company says the contract, a four-year agreement, was reached last week.

An online post by UAW Local 933 confirms the deal, saying details would be released “after the Thanksgiving holiday.”

About 1,500 members of UAW Local 933 work at the plant in Speedway. They’ve been working under the terms of an expired collective bargaining agreement since Nov. 15.

The new deal still requires ratification by union membership.

Indianapolis-based Allison Transmission manufactures automatic transmissions and the eGen family of electric hybrids and fully electric e-Axles.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /
Person dies in hit-and-run accident...
Crime Watch 8 /
Elevator plunges 656 feet at...
International News /
IMPD investigates overnight shooting in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana doctor returns from volunteer...
Health Spotlight /
Rhino’s birth adds to an...
International News /
Nikki Haley draws large crowd,...
Election /
IU student’s baseball podcast is...
Focused on Family and Community /