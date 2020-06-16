US Attorney’s Office asks those discriminated against due to pandemic to report it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Experienced discrimination due to the pandemic? United States Attorney Josh Minkler wants to know.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted vulnerable community members, especially those struggling to pay rent, those with disabilities or those who speak limited English.

“Enforcing our nation’s civil rights laws is one of the top priorities in my office.” said Minkler. “We must remain vigilant and work together in this area, especially during this public health crisis. COVID-19 has affected all races, religions, ethnicities, and those with disabilities. Please help us address any suspected discrimination, as we enforce the laws that prohibit such behavior.”

Minkler is asking anyone who has been harassed in housing to report it to his office.

To file a complaint, click here and here. Also, you can send an email to fairhousing@usdoj.gov or call 317-226-6333.